Nico Collins follows penalty with touchdown as Texans take 10-3 lead

  
Published September 15, 2024 09:05 PM

Texans receiver Nico Collins needed only one play to get his revenge.

Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson put a finger in Collins’ facemask after a 1-yard run by Joe Mixon to the Chicago 13. Collins reacted by shoving Stevenson’s helmet.

Officials penalized the Texans 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

So, on second-and-24 from the Chicago 28, Collins scored and drew an illegal use of hands penalty on Stevenson, which was declined.

The Texans lead 10-3.

The teams traded field goals to start with Ka’imi Fairbairn hitting from 56 yards to complete an eight-play, 33-yard drive and Cairo Santos responding with a 53-yarder to complete an 11-play, 42-yard drive.

Collins has three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, while C.J. Stroud has completed 8 of 10 passes for 92 yards.