Nico Collins has 173 yards and his TD gives Texans 22-10 lead

The Texans don’t have rookie receiver Tank Dell, who was carted off in the first half and ruled out with an ankle injury. They do have Nico Collins.

Collins is tearing up the Broncos.

He has eight catches for 173 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud. The Texans failed on the 2-point conversion, leaving them with a 22-10 lead on the Broncos with 14:16 remaining.

The Texans’ drive was only 21 yards after a Derek Stingley pick of Russell Wilson. It was Stingley’s third interception in three weeks.

Collins has more yards than the Broncos have as a team. The Broncos have 157.