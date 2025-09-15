Nico Collins’ spectacular catch gives Texans 7-0 lead

The Texans had no touchdowns in a Week 1 loss to the Rams. They wasted no time in scoring a touchdown Monday night.

Nico Collins made a spectacular catch in the end zone, dragging both feet for a 29-yard touchdown only 3:07 into the game. The Texans lead 7-0.

C.J. Stroud looked off safety Antoine Winfield and then threw a perfect pass to Collins, who had only a step on Zyon McCollum.

Stroud went 3-of-4 for 65 yards.

Nick Chubb took a screen 25 yards, and he had a third down conversion with a 1-yard run on the third play.

The Texans had no plays of 25 yards or more last week. They made two in their first six plays Monday.