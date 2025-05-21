 Skip navigation
No discussion of contract extension for Roger Goodell at league meeting

  
Published May 21, 2025 01:59 PM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract was not part of the discussion at this week’s league meetings.

There was word that team owners would discuss a contract extension for Goodell while in Minnesota, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Wednesday, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, that there was no discussion about Goodell’s pact.

Goodell began his run as the league’s commissioner in 2006 and his current pact is up in 2027. He will turn 68 that year.

Pete Rozelle has the longest tenure as NFL Commissioner at 29 years. Goodell has the second-longest run and news about whether it will continue beyond 2027 will have to wait for a later date.