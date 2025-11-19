No injury designations for Nico Collins, Will Anderson

The Texans won’t have C.J. Stroud on Thursday night, but they will have their top wide receiver.

Nico Collins (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Houston’s home game against the Bills. Collins was listed as limited participant on Wednesday, but got a full listing the last two days.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle) was also limited early in the week, but he was back to full participant status on Wednesday and joins Collins in the team’s plans for Buffalo.

Safety Jalen Pitre (concussion) and linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) were ruled out along with Stroud. Davis Mills will make his third straight start at quarterback for the Texans.

No other Texans players have injury designations for Thursday night.