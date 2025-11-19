 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No injury designations for Nico Collins, Will Anderson

  
Published November 19, 2025 04:36 PM

The Texans won’t have C.J. Stroud on Thursday night, but they will have their top wide receiver.

Nico Collins (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Houston’s home game against the Bills. Collins was listed as limited participant on Wednesday, but got a full listing the last two days.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle) was also limited early in the week, but he was back to full participant status on Wednesday and joins Collins in the team’s plans for Buffalo.

Safety Jalen Pitre (concussion) and linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) were ruled out along with Stroud. Davis Mills will make his third straight start at quarterback for the Texans.

No other Texans players have injury designations for Thursday night.