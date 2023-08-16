No kickoff returners used the new fair catch rule in Week 1 of preseason

The NFL’s much-discussed new rule promoting fair catches on kickoffs proved to be a non-factor in the first week of the preseason.

Not a single kickoff returner called for a fair catch in the field of play in Preseason Week One.

The new rule gives kickoff returners the opportunity to call for a fair catch anywhere between their goal line and the 25-yard line, and get the ball spotted on the 25 for the first offensive play of the ensuing series. The idea behind the rule change was that it would incentivize more kickoff returners to call for fair catches and therefore result in fewer high-speed collisions on kickoff returns.

Special teams coaches voiced strong opposition to the rule change, as did several head coaches, but the owners adopted the rule because they think it will reduce concussions on kickoffs.

Whether the new rule actually makes kickoffs any safer remains to be seen, but through one week of the preseason, the impact appears to be minimal.