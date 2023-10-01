No trade offers on the table for Jonathan Taylor

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor can, and will, return to practice this week, after completing his four-game stint on the reserve/PUP list. The next question is whether and when he’ll play for the Colts, or someone else.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that there are no trade offers on the table for Taylor.

That makes sense, because only the Packers and Dolphins had been seriously interested before the August 29 deadline came and went. As to both teams, the Colts reportedly wanted too much.

The Packers reportedly lost interest once the season began. The Dolphins have no reason to be interested, given the performance of De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.

The trade window closes on October 31. Unless a contender loses a workhorse tailback, it’s hard to imagine the window opening for a trade.

Taylor’s best play at this point arguably would be to finish the season strong, and then to ask for a trade again after the season, if/when the Colts apply the franchise tag.

The only problems with this approach is that Taylor will still be making a low salary of $4.3 million this year, and that he’ll be risking injury with no security beyond 2023.