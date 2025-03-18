Commanders WR Noah Brown cleared after late-season kidney injury

Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown agreed to a new deal with the team last week and he met the media for the first time since re-signing on Tuesday.

One of the topics of conversation at his press conference was how he’s faring after suffering a season-ending kidney injury during the 2024 season. Brown was hurt in Week 13 and did not return to action during the team’s playoff run, but it sounds like he is all systems go for 2025.

Brown told reporters that he was fully cleared about a month ago and that he thinks he will come back stronger than he was before the injury.

Brown had 35 catches for 423 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt. That touchdown was a memorable one as Brown was on the receiving end of a Jayden Daniels Hail Mary to beat the Bears in Week Eight.

