Noah Fant agrees to two-year deal with Saints

  
Published March 9, 2026 05:49 PM

The Saints are adding a tight end for quarterback Tyler Shough to throw to in 2026.

NFL Media reports that Noah Fant has agreed to terms with the team. It’s a two-year deal for Fant in New Orleans with no financial terms reported.

The Saints have Juwan Johnson coming back as their top tight end, but Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill are both set for free agency.

Fant had 34 catches for 288 yards and three touchdowns with the Bengals last season. He spent three seasons with the Seahawks and three with the Broncos before heading to Cincinnati as a free agent last offseason. He has 334 catches for 3,593 yards and 18 touchdowns for his career.