Nyheim Hines’ injury occurred when he was hit by a Jet Ski

Monday morning brought word that Bills running back Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the 2023 season with a knee injury that he sustained while away from the team and more details have to light about how he suffered the injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Hines was injured when he was hit by someone riding a Jet Ski. Hines was sitting on his own stationary Jet Ski at the time of the crash and suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Hines joined the Bills in a trade with the Colts last season and appeared in nine games for the AFC East club. The most memorable game of that run came in Week 18 when he returned two kickoffs, including the one opening the game, for touchdowns in a win over the Patriots.

Hines entered the league as a 2018 fourth-round pick and will be trying to work his way back into action for the 2024 season.