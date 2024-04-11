O.J. Simpson’s family announces he has died at 76

Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson has died, according to his family. He was 76.

In a post on Simpson’s social media account, the Simpson family disclosed that Simpson “succumbed to his battle with cancer,” and that he “was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

Simpson reportedly was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in February. He denied at the time a claim that he was receiving hospice care.

Simpson’s life consisted of vastly different phases. He became the first player in league history to rush for 2,000 or more yards in a season. He was the best running back of his era. He then became a successful broadcaster and actor.

That changed dramatically in June 1994, when his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered in a knife attack. Simpson became the primary suspect. The notorious, slow-speed Bronco chase happened. The evidence seemed to be overwhelming.

The trial riveted millions. The prosecution blew the case, for many reasons. Simpson was acquitted, but a civil jury later found him legally responsible for the deaths under a lower standard of proof.

The $33 million verdict and Simpson’s apparent effort to avoid paying money to Fred Goldman, Ron’s father, apparently resulted in Simpson selling his own memorabilia on the side. He reclaimed items that he believed were stolen from him at gunpoint, and he ended up being charged with multiple felonies.

He was convicted, sentenced to 33 years, and served nine years. He was released on parole in October 2017. His parole ended in December 2021.