Odafe Oweh put on 20 pounds heading into final year of contract

Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh set a career high with 10 sacks last season, but the way the season ended spurred him to make a significant change this offseason.

Oweh said he “didn’t have the outing I wanted” in the team’s playoff loss to the Bills and has packed on 20 pounds of muscle since that game. Oweh said he believes that it will help him against the run as well as adding power to his pass rushing tool kit.

If that leads to more production in the fall, Oweh, who is set to play out the fifth year of his rookie deall, will be in a good spot heading into the 2026 offseason.

“Obviously, I’m just trying to be the best player for the team,” Oweh said, via the team’s website. “I would be crazy to say that’s not something a little bit in the back of my mind, but every year, I try to get better, try to be better than I was last year. So to be honest, that’s really what I’m focused on. I know if I do that, it’s going to take care of itself.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that his goal for Oweh is to “go be the best in the business” this season. That would make for some expensive contract negotiations, but it’s a trade the Ravens would make for the positive impact on their defense.