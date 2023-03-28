Odell Beckham at NFL owners’ meetings talking to teams

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Odell Beckham at NFL owners’ meetings talking to teams

  
Published March 28, 2023 12:47 PM
nbc_pft_objlandingspots_230328
March 28, 2023 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the latest news surrounding Odell Beckham Jr., specifically how it could be a risky move for Buffalo to bring in the WR and how Stefon Diggs is a factor.

Odell Beckham is doing what Lamar Jackson should be doing.

The free agent receiver arrived at the Biltmore in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

He warmly greeted his former head coach with the Browns, Kevin Stefanski, during a random encounter upon his arrival. Beckham later was seen having a brief discussion with Jets General Manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh.

Beckham told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that he has a formal meeting with the Ravens.

The three-time Pro Bowler lives and trains nearby.

Beckham, a free agent for more than a year, has received interest but not at the right price. He suggested recently that the best offer he’s gotten includes a compensation package of $4 million .

The star receiver missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. He underwent surgery Feb. 22, 2022.

He had a workout for 12 teams, including the Ravens, Giants and Jets, on March 10 to show how his twice surgically repaired knee has healed.