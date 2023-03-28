Odell Beckham at NFL owners’ meetings talking to teams

Odell Beckham is doing what Lamar Jackson should be doing.

The free agent receiver arrived at the Biltmore in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

He warmly greeted his former head coach with the Browns, Kevin Stefanski, during a random encounter upon his arrival. Beckham later was seen having a brief discussion with Jets General Manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh.

Beckham told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that he has a formal meeting with the Ravens.

The three-time Pro Bowler lives and trains nearby.

Beckham, a free agent for more than a year, has received interest but not at the right price. He suggested recently that the best offer he’s gotten includes a compensation package of $4 million .

The star receiver missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. He underwent surgery Feb. 22, 2022.

He had a workout for 12 teams, including the Ravens, Giants and Jets, on March 10 to show how his twice surgically repaired knee has healed.