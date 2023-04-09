 Skip navigation
Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to one-year deal with Ravens

  
Published April 9, 2023 02:32 PM
nbc_pft_ravensodell_230404
April 4, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the significance of the Ravens reportedly offering Odell Beckham Jr. a deal and what this could mean for Lamar Jackson.

At long last, Odell Beckham Jr. has found a new team.

Beckham announced via social media on Sunday that he’s signing with the Ravens.

According to a report from NFL Media, Beckham agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million.

Beckham had reportedly been slated to visit the Jets on Monday. But the Ravens apparently stepped up to get a deal done before that meeting began.

By heading to Baltimore, Beckham will be back in the AFC North. He previously played for the Browns from 2019-2021.

Beckham, 30, has been on the open market for over a year after tearing his ACL while playing for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He visited with a few teams during the 2022 season but never signed a deal.

That was Beckham’s second ACL tear, as he also suffered the injury in 2020.

A Giants first-round pick in 2014, Beckham has appeared in 86 games with 91 starts. He’s caught 531 passes for 7,367 yards with 56 touchdowns.