Odell Beckham, Jr. seems to indicate he’s been offered only $4 million per year

As mentioned earlier in the day, any free agent who remains available this far into the process likely has overshot his market. Among those is receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

And while he seems to dispute the perception that he had indeed overshot the market, he definitely seems to think he’s being lowballed.

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough,” Beckham tweeted.

Multiple reports have indicated he has been looking for $20 million per year. Obviously, that’s not something Beckham would ever say directly to teams; his agents would be the ones to make the request.

Maybe they’re looking for $20 million to get teams up to $15 million. Regardless, nothing seems to be getting teams to go higher than $4 million.

Beckham worked out eight days ago for any interested teams. A dozen showed up. Since then, he’s been talking to teams. And he apparently doesn’t like what he’s been hearing.

A $4 million offer definitely seems low, especially if it’s not coupled with an incentive package that would allow Beckham to make a lot more if he plays well. The overriding question continues to be whether he’ll take a one-year deal, prove himself again, and hope to get something much more than $4 million per year in 2024.