Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Odell Beckham, Jr. seems to indicate he’s been offered only $4 million per year

  
Published March 18, 2023 08:37 AM
nbc_pft_objworkout_230313
March 13, 2023 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if it’s fair for Odell Beckham Jr. to need to prove himself, after the WR held a workout Friday, and analyze if there’s urgency to sign a deal before free agency begins.

As mentioned earlier in the day, any free agent who remains available this far into the process likely has overshot his market. Among those is receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

And while he seems to dispute the perception that he had indeed overshot the market, he definitely seems to think he’s being lowballed.

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough,” Beckham tweeted.

Multiple reports have indicated he has been looking for $20 million per year. Obviously, that’s not something Beckham would ever say directly to teams; his agents would be the ones to make the request.

Maybe they’re looking for $20 million to get teams up to $15 million. Regardless, nothing seems to be getting teams to go higher than $4 million.

Beckham worked out eight days ago for any interested teams. A dozen showed up. Since then, he’s been talking to teams. And he apparently doesn’t like what he’s been hearing.

A $4 million offer definitely seems low, especially if it’s not coupled with an incentive package that would allow Beckham to make a lot more if he plays well. The overriding question continues to be whether he’ll take a one-year deal, prove himself again, and hope to get something much more than $4 million per year in 2024.