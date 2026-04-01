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Odell Beckham met with John Harbaugh at league meeting in Arizona

  
Published April 1, 2026 05:39 AM

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Giants head coach John Harbaugh sat down together at this week’s league meeting in Arizona.

No deal is imminent but the Giants do have interest in brining Beckham back, according to ESPN.

Harbaugh, who coached Beckham in 2023 on the Ravens, said at the league meeting that he and Beckham have remained in touch, and that he considers Beckham one of his favorite people in the world.

Beckham didn’t play at all last season, and Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said the Giants would need to work him out before they’d sign him.

“Somebody that hasn’t played, in this instance you’re talking about Odell hasn’t played in a year, you’d certainly want to see him work out,” Schoen said.

Beckham hasn’t gained even 600 receiving yards in a season since 2019, so he’s long past the days when he was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. But that’s what he was on the Giants, and the Giants sound open to at least giving him a chance to come in for a workout and show he can still play.