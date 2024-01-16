Offensive assistant Glenn Thomas leaving Steelers to coach Nebraska quarterbacks

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t talk about his future after Monday’s loss to the Bills, but one member of his staff has made the decision to move on to another job.

Mitch Sherman of TheAthletic.com reports that offensive assistant Glenn Thomas will be joining the University of Nebraska as its quarterbacks coach. Thomas joined the Steelers in 2023 and served as Arizona State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

Thomas worked with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule at Baylor and Temple and he spent three seasons as the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach from 2012 to 2014.

The Steelers made a change at offensive coordinator during the season with Eddie Faulkner replacing Matt Canada on an interim basis. Conversation about his future joins the one about Tomlin as significant next steps for the Steelers.