Officials, replay miss muff by Seahawks, who keep the ball

Momentum has crossed the field to the Seahawks sideline, but the 49ers should have had it back.

Officials missed a muffed punt by Seattle returner Dee Williams, and replay didn’t correct it. Replays from Amazon Prime clearly showed the ball hitting the finger of Williams, with Jalen Graham recovering for the 49ers at the Seattle 18.

Instead of the 49ers having the ball in the red zone, the Seahawks kept it.

Officials initially threw a flag on 49ers receiver Chris Conley for punt catch interference, but they picked it up after discussion with Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon pushing Conley into Williams.

Officials, though, blew the call on the muff, with Prime officiating analyst Terry McAulay agreeing it should have been the 49ers’ ball. Kyle Shanahan challenged, and replay let the call on the field stand.

It cost the 49ers a timeout.

The Seahawks ended up punting, but the officiating mistake cost the 49ers 70 yards.