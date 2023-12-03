Officials’ ruling costs Texans a TD, and Broncos finally score TD to make it a game

If the Texans end up losing Sunday, an officials’ ruling will be closely scrutinized.

On third-and-three from his own 31, Russell Wilson threw a short pass to Samaje Perine. Desmond King immediately met Perine and forced him backward, and with the running back still fighting to go forward, King knocked the ball loose. King picked it up at the 22 and ran it to the end zone with 7:14 remaining in the third quarter.

It would have given the Texans a 23-3 lead.

Officials finally ruled that Perine’s forward progress was stopped for no gain, taking points off the board and allowing the Broncos to punt it.

The Broncos then scored with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter on a 45-yard pass from Wilson to Courtland Sutton, cutting the Texans’ lead to 16-10.

Wilson threw an interception on a pass tipped by Will Anderson and picked by Derek Stingley, his third interception in three weeks, at the end of the third quarter. The Texans are driving to try to go up by two scores again.