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OL Austen Pleasants signs tender with 49ers

  
Published April 20, 2026 07:05 PM

The 49ers officially signed offensive lineman Austen Pleasants on Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The exclusive rights free agent will make $1.075 million on the one-year deal.

Pleasants, 28, originally joined the 49ers in December 2024, signing with their practice squad. He re-signed for 2025, and saw the most extensive action of his career, appearing in 15 games, starting a game and playing 125 offensive snaps.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio University in 2020, signing with the Jaguars. Pleasants has also spent time with the Panthers, Chargers, Bears and Cardinals.

In his career, Pleasants has appeared in 20 games.