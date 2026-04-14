OL Olaivavega Ioane among Steelers pre-draft visitors on Tuesday

The Steelers are visiting with three draft prospects from the Big Ten on Tuesday.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that they are meeting with former Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane, former Iowa guard Beau Stephens, and former Ohio State tight end Will Kacmarek.

Ioane started 27 games at left guard for the Nittany Lions over the last two seasons and was first-team All-Big Ten in 2025. He ranks at the top of most lists of guards in this year’s class and is often projected to be a first-round selection.

Stephens joined Ioane on the all-conference team and started 35 games during his time with the Hawkeyes. Kacmarek caught 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns over the last two seasons.