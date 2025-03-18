 Skip navigation
Olamide Zaccheaus: Caleb Williams has all the talent, game just needs to slow down

  
Published March 18, 2025 08:02 AM

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus spent the 2024 season playing with quarterback Jayden Daniels in Washington and he told reporters on Monday that “people knew early on” that Daniels was ready for life in the NFL.

Daniels kept rising throughout his rookie season and the Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game as a result. That was Zaccheaus’s final game for the team as he agreed to sign with the Bears this month.

Joining Chicago gives Zaccheaus a chance to play with the only player who was drafted ahead of Daniels in 2024. Caleb Williams didn’t make the same kind of immediate impact, but Zaccheaus is confident that the quarterback has all the necessary skills to reach the same level.

“The biggest thing I think is the mental aspect of it for any young quarterback, especially Caleb,” Zaccheaus said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He has all the talent that you need to be a top-tier quarterback in the league, so a lot of it is just going to be the mental aspect of it. You know, kind of just slowing the game down.”

Zaccheaus may be able to help on that front, but head coach Ben Johnson will have the biggest role in boosting Williams’ play in his second season. If he can make that happen, Zaccheaus could make another appearance in the postseason.