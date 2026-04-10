 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ohiostate_260410.jpg
Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_260410.jpg
2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy
nbc_pft_travishunter_260410.jpg
Is Hunter better off playing one position?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ohiostate_260410.jpg
Ohio State could make history at 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_260410.jpg
2026 is a ‘big year’ for Dart and Nagy
nbc_pft_travishunter_260410.jpg
Is Hunter better off playing one position?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling has four top-30 visits scheduled

  
Published April 10, 2026 05:40 PM

Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling has had a busy itinerary.

He has top-30 visits scheduled with the Vikings, Buccaneers, Bears and Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Stribling played for three college programs in five seasons.

He played two seasons at Washington State and two seasons at Oklahoma State before moving to Oxford for his final college season. Stribling made 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns last season after 50-catch seasons at each of his first two stops as well.

He ran a 4.36-second 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine.