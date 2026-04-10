Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling has four top-30 visits scheduled

Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling has had a busy itinerary.

He has top-30 visits scheduled with the Vikings, Buccaneers, Bears and Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Stribling played for three college programs in five seasons.

He played two seasons at Washington State and two seasons at Oklahoma State before moving to Oxford for his final college season. Stribling made 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns last season after 50-catch seasons at each of his first two stops as well.

He ran a 4.36-second 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine.