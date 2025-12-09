Omarion Hampton gets first TD in return to action, Chargers lead 7-0

The Chargers have gotten on the board first in Monday night’s matchup with the Eagles.

Running back Omarion Hampton scored to cap Los Angeles’ opening possession, catching a 4-yard touchdown to make the score, 7-0.

After a sack by Odafe Oweh on third-and-4 ended Philadelphia’s opening drive after one first down, Chargers running back Kimani Vidal had Los Angeles’ big play, taking an outlet pass from quarterback Justin Herbert 60 yards all the way down to the Philadelphia 17-yard line.

Then Omarion Hampton got his first touch since returning from injured reserve, taking an end around 11 yards to the Philadelphia 6-yard line.

After a 2-yard run, Hampton got the ball again with a short pass on the right side, taking the ball in for the first receiving touchdown of his career.

Notably, given his left-hand injury, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert operated from shotgun for Los Angeles’ first three plays. But then in the red zone after Vidal’s long reception, Herbert was under center for two plays before getting back in shotgun to throw to Hampton for the TD.