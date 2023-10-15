On crutches, Ryan Tannehill will get MRI on ankle when back in Tennessee

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has an ankle injury, one that required a protracted wait for a cart ride to the X-ray room at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Tannehill was on crutches after the game. He’ll have an MRI when the Titans return to Tennessee.

Malik Willis replaced Tannehill late in the 24-16 loss. The other alternative is 2023 second-rounder Will Levis.

The Titans have a bye in Week 7. They return with a Sunday game against the Falcons, followed by a short-week Thursday night game against the Steelers.

Tannehill missed five games due to injury in 2022. He became the starter in Week 6 four years ago, when the Titans benched Marcus Mariota for Tannehill.