 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

crosby_new.jpg
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

crosby_new.jpg
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260307.jpg
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
nbc_pft_baltimoredeal_260307.jpg
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

On even of free agency, Packers re-sign Sean Rhyan

  
Published March 8, 2026 10:34 AM

With the so-called legal tampering period opening on Monday and with illegal tampering already running rampant, the Packers played beat-the-clock with one of their own.

Per multiple reports, the Packers have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Sean Rhyan on a three-year, $33 million deal with a maximum value of $39 million.

Rhyan opened the year as the starting right guard. He became the starting center after Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending injury in November.

The re-signing of Rhyan moves the Packers closer to a split with Jenkins, who is due to make $19.6 million in 2026, the final year of his contract. There has been talk of a potential trade, but it’s hard to imagine anyone taking on that financial obligation.

Rhyan arrived as a third-round pick in 2022. He started every game at right guard in 2024. For his career, Rhyan has 47 regular-season appearances and 28 regular-season starts.