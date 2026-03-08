On even of free agency, Packers re-sign Sean Rhyan

With the so-called legal tampering period opening on Monday and with illegal tampering already running rampant, the Packers played beat-the-clock with one of their own.

Per multiple reports, the Packers have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Sean Rhyan on a three-year, $33 million deal with a maximum value of $39 million.

Rhyan opened the year as the starting right guard. He became the starting center after Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending injury in November.

The re-signing of Rhyan moves the Packers closer to a split with Jenkins, who is due to make $19.6 million in 2026, the final year of his contract. There has been talk of a potential trade, but it’s hard to imagine anyone taking on that financial obligation.

Rhyan arrived as a third-round pick in 2022. He started every game at right guard in 2024. For his career, Rhyan has 47 regular-season appearances and 28 regular-season starts.