On Saturday, Jerry Jones was mum on Micah Parsons (which might say plenty)

  
Published August 10, 2025 09:34 AM

Last Saturday, Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones said plenty about linebacker Micah Parsons. This Saturday, Jones said nothing.

Asked about the status of the conversations with Parsons by Kristi Scales of 105.3 The Fan before the preseason opener against the Rams, Jones offered up s word shrimp salad.

“I’m glad to see he’s working out, in shape, and feels great, and so all of that’s good, and, I don’t have anything to comment on,” Jones said.

Given the extent to which Jones has been talking (and talking . . . and talking) about Parsons, the silence speaks volumes. Especially with the Hollywood premiere of the Netflix All-About-Jerry docuseries happening on Monday.

This week will be about promoting The Jerry Show, which debuts on August 19. What better way to start the push for the latest NFL-Netflix partnership than to dominate the sports news with the signing of Parsons to his overdue long-term deal?

Hey, if the series does well enough, maybe the NFL will end up owning 10 percent of Netflix, too.