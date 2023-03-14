 Skip navigation
On the first day of 2023 free agency, no receivers agreed to terms

  
Published March 14, 2023 02:40 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230313
March 13, 2023 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who they believe could make the biggest splash as the dominos begin to fall with free agency, from Javon Hargrave to Orlando Brown and more.

The NFL receiver market could be at a crossroads. On Monday, no free-agent wideout even started his car.

With plenty of great options entering the draft every year, teams may be reluctant to follow the big-money trend that began last year with Christian Kirk and continued with Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and others getting gigantic, market-shifting contract.

So far, no free agents have agreed to terms during the 2023 negotiating period.

Available players include Jakobi Meyers, Allen Lazard, Darius Slayton, Adam Thielen, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Chosen Anderson, D.J. Chark, Randall Cobb, Marvin Jones, Julio Jones, Byron Pringle, Jarvis Landry, N’Keal Harry, Sammy Watkins, Mack Hollins, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Jake Kumerow, Scotty Miller, and many more.

Then there’s Odell Beckham, Jr., who became a free agent last year but who suffered a torn ACL in February 2022. He held a workout for all teams last week (12 attended), and reportedly is talking to several of them. He reportedly still wants a lot of money.

The only deals happened over the weekend, with Sterling Shepard staying in New York on a one-year deal and Robert Woods, cut by the Titans, joining the Texans.

Since Free Agency 2023 began, it’s been crickets.