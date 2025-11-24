Only 2 of the 11 Shedeur Sanders prop bets hit

There were 11 Shedeur Sanders-specific prop bets for his first game as a starter, against the Raiders. Each allowed wagers only on the overs, not on the unders.

Of the 11 prop bets, only two of them cashed.

Here’s each specific bet, and whether it did or didn’t hit:

Will he have a rushing attempt longer than 10 yards? No.

Will he have a rushing attempt longer than 20 yards? No.

Will he throw two or more touchdown passes or score one or more rushing touchdowns? No.

Will he have a completion of 40 yards or longer? Yes. (His longest completion was 66, which came from a short pass and a long run.)

Will he have a completion of 50 yards or longer? Yes.

Will he have 25 yards or more passing in each quarter? No.

Will he have 50 yards or more passing in each quarter? No.

Will he have 100 or more passing yards in each half? No.

Will he have five or more rushing yards in each quarter? No.

Will he have 25 or more rushing yards in each half? No.

Will he have one or more touchdown passes in each quarter? No.

It’s be interesting to see whether there’s another full menu of Shedeur-specific props for Week 13, if the gets the start at home against the 49ers.