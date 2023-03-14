Only 57 players on PFT’s top 100 remain unrestricted free agents

Going, going, almost gone. . . .

In a little more than 24 hours since the legal tampering period opened, only 57 of PFT’s top 100 free agents remain unrestricted free agents.

Six players received the non-exclusive franchise tag, and Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne since has signed a long-term deal .

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ($32.4 million for 2023), Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ($10.091 million), Jaguars tight end Evan Engram ($11.345 million), Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ($10.091 million) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($10.091 million) have until July 17 to sign a long-term deal or they will play under the one-year tag.

Another 10 players on PFT’s free agent list have re-signed with their own team, and 27 have agreed to terms or signed with a different team.

Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, at No. 7, is the highest-remaining free agent on our list. He along with Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, at No. 9, and Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, at No. 12, are the only remaining players in PFT’s top 17 who are unrestricted free agents.

Twenty-five of PFT’s top 34 received the franchise tag, have signed with their current team or have agreed to terms /signed with a new team.