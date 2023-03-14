 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Only 57 players on PFT’s top 100 remain unrestricted free agents

  
Published March 14, 2023 10:43 AM
nbc_pft_rapidfirefa_230314
March 14, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on some of the most impactful reported free agency signings so far, featuring Cam Sutton, Dre’Mont Jones, Jamel Dean and more.

Going, going, almost gone. . . .

In a little more than 24 hours since the legal tampering period opened, only 57 of PFT’s top 100 free agents remain unrestricted free agents.

Six players received the non-exclusive franchise tag, and Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne since has signed a long-term deal .

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ($32.4 million for 2023), Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ($10.091 million), Jaguars tight end Evan Engram ($11.345 million), Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ($10.091 million) and Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($10.091 million) have until July 17 to sign a long-term deal or they will play under the one-year tag.

Another 10 players on PFT’s free agent list have re-signed with their own team, and 27 have agreed to terms or signed with a different team.

Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, at No. 7, is the highest-remaining free agent on our list. He along with Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, at No. 9, and Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, at No. 12, are the only remaining players in PFT’s top 17 who are unrestricted free agents.

Twenty-five of PFT’s top 34 received the franchise tag, have signed with their current team or have agreed to terms /signed with a new team.