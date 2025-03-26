Orange County, Florida authorizes $10 million to lure Jaguars to Orlando for 2027 season

The Jaguars will need a place to play their home games in 2027. Orlando’s Camping World Stadium hopes to land the assignment.

Via WESH-TV, the Orange County Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee has authorized spending at least $10 million to lure the Jaguars to Orlando.

Gainesville also is attempting to attract the Jaguars to the University of Florida’s stadium for all or part of the season. Per the report, however, there’s a belief that Orlando has the upper hand given its infrastructure, attractions, and accommodations.

A decision is expected this summer.

Florida Citrus Sports projects that the eight 2027 Jaguars home games (the ninth will be played in England) would generate a financial impact of $160 million.

As to the apparent possibility of splitting the games between multiple stadiums, remember this — any stadium in which NFL games are played must have the appropriate technical capabilities in place, from the real-time connection to the league office for replay review to the implementation of boundary cameras and all other related NFL technology.

For that reason, it makes plenty of sense for the Jaguars and/or the NFL to pick one stadium and stick with it.