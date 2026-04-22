 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carnell_tate_260422.jpg
Simms breaks down his 2026 mock draft
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersconvo_260422.jpg
Rooney II: Rodgers is ‘still deciding’ on future
nbc_pft_mougey_bailey_260422.jpg
Why did Jets cancel pre-draft visit with Bailey?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carnell_tate_260422.jpg
Simms breaks down his 2026 mock draft
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersconvo_260422.jpg
Rooney II: Rodgers is ‘still deciding’ on future
nbc_pft_mougey_bailey_260422.jpg
Why did Jets cancel pre-draft visit with Bailey?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Oregon S Dillon Thieneman is attending the draft in Pittsburgh

  
Published April 22, 2026 10:17 AM

Earlier this month, the NFL announced the 16 prospects who were attending the draft in person. Seventeen have shown up this week.

According to the league, Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman is in Pittsburgh this week as the 17th prospect celebrating his selection in person.

The late addition of Thieneman to the guest list makes sense considering Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has reported that the Steelers “really like” Thieneman.

Thieneman is among the best safety prospects after Ohio State’s Caleb Downs. Thieneman, a Purdue transfer, had 96 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions in 2025.

He joins five players from Ohio State, including Downs, and 11 other prospects in Pittsburgh.

The presumptive No. 1 overall pick, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, is among the invitees not attending the draft his year. Mendoza wants to celebrate with family, including his mother, Elsa, who has Multiple Sclerosis, at home in South Florida.