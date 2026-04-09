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NFL announces 16 players will attend the 2026 NFL draft

  
Published April 9, 2026 06:30 PM

The NFL announced today that 16 prospects will attend the 2026 NFL draft.

Among those in attendance will be five players from Ohio State, spotlighting what an enormously talented roster the Buckeyes had last season.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is a lock to go to the Raiders with the first overall pick, will not attend the draft. He has announced that he’d prefer to stay home with family on the night he officially becomes an NFL player.

Here’s the full list of those who will attend the draft on Thursday, April 23:

1) David Bailey LB Texas Tech

2) Rueben Bain Jr. DE Miami (Fla.)

3) Mansoor Delane DB LSU

4) Caleb Downs DB Ohio State

5) Keldric Faulk DE Auburn

6) Colton Hood DB Tennessee

7) Makai Lemon WR USC

8) Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame

9) Francis Mauigoa OL Miami (Fla.)

10) Kayden McDonald DT Ohio State

11) Kadyn Proctor T Alabama

12) Arvell Reese LB Ohio State

13) Ty Simpson QB Alabama

14) Sonny Styles LB Ohio State

15) Carnell Tate WR Ohio State

16) Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State