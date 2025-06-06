Oregon WR Evan Stewart, who bypassed the 2025 draft, tore his patellar tendon

Wide receiver Evan Stewart bypassed the 2025 draft to return to Oregon for his senior season. Now, he might miss the season.

According to multiple reports, Stewart tore a patellar tendon this week. It is unknown how the knee injury occurred.

He was expected to be the Ducks’ No. 1 receiver after the departures of Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, with a chance to improve his draft stock for 2026. Now, he could have another decision to make about his future in January.

Stewart caught 48 passes for 613 yards and a career-high five touchdown receptions last season.

Stewart, a former five-star recruit, spent two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Oregon before the 2024 season. He has battled injuries in his career, playing only 31 games in three seasons.

Stewart caught 53 passes for 649 yards as a freshman with the Aggies, and he has 139 receptions for 1,776 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.