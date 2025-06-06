 Skip navigation
Oregon WR Evan Stewart, who bypassed the 2025 draft, tore his patellar tendon

  
Published June 6, 2025 06:51 PM

Wide receiver Evan Stewart bypassed the 2025 draft to return to Oregon for his senior season. Now, he might miss the season.

According to multiple reports, Stewart tore a patellar tendon this week. It is unknown how the knee injury occurred.

He was expected to be the Ducks’ No. 1 receiver after the departures of Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, with a chance to improve his draft stock for 2026. Now, he could have another decision to make about his future in January.

Stewart caught 48 passes for 613 yards and a career-high five touchdown receptions last season.

Stewart, a former five-star recruit, spent two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Oregon before the 2024 season. He has battled injuries in his career, playing only 31 games in three seasons.

Stewart caught 53 passes for 649 yards as a freshman with the Aggies, and he has 139 receptions for 1,776 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.