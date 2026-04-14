Orlando Brown: Dexter Lawrence would be even more of a baller in orange and black

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown wouldn’t mind seeing his team make a big swing in the trade market.

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was not at the team’s offseason workouts last week after requesting a trade amid a push for a new contract. During an appearance on Up & Adams, Brown said that Lawrence “would make our football team better” when asked about the possibility of the Bengals trading for him.

“Dexter Lawrence is a baller,” Brown said. “I think he’d be even more of a baller in orange and black. I don’t know how that kind of stuff goes necessarily, I don’t have all the answers.”

Lawrence requested a trade because he’d like to rework a contract with two years left on it and hasn’t found common ground with the Giants. Brown doesn’t control the purse strings in Cincinnati and the contract could be a sticking point for them, but they’d also need the Giants to pivot after head coach John Harbaugh said he thinks Lawrence will remain with the team.