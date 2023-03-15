 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Orlando Brown will play left tackle

  
Published March 15, 2023 06:58 PM
nbc_pft_batesbellloss_230314
March 14, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the Bengals have to make difficult cuts in free agency, reportedly including Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, to protect Joe Burrow and retain their biggest assets.

Orlando Brown Jr. was adamant he wanted to stay at left tackle, and the Bengals agreed.

That’s why he agreed to join the Bengals on a four-year, $64 million deal that includes $31 million guaranteed.

“I’m super thankful for the opportunity to carry on my father’s legacy and be a left tackle,” Brown told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. It was important to be able to play that position and play for a winning team and a winning quarterback. Who Dey!”

Brown was among the last of the top big-name free agents to land a deal. Many teams viewed Brown as a better right tackle, something he wasn’t willing to do.

So, Jonah Williams, a first-round pick in 2019 who started 16 games at left tackle last season, is expected to move to right tackle.

The Ravens traded Brown to the Chiefs in 2021 after Brown declined a move back to right tackle.