Oshane Ximines to re-sign with Giants

  
Published May 3, 2023 12:23 PM
Edge rusher Oshane Ximines is set to return to the Giants for the 2023 season.

According to multiple reports, Ximines has agreed to re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal without any other terms disclosed at this time.

Ximines joined the Giants as a 2019 third-round pick and he has appeared in 45 games over his four seasons with the club. He set a career-high with 4.5 sacks during his rookie season and had 24 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season.

Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jihad Ward, Tomon Fox, and Elerson Smith are the other options off the edge for the Giants.