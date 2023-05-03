Oshane Ximines to re-sign with Giants

nbc_simms_tier3teamsv2_230501
Edge rusher Oshane Ximines is set to return to the Giants for the 2023 season.
According to multiple reports, Ximines has agreed to re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal without any other terms disclosed at this time.
Ximines joined the Giants as a 2019 third-round pick and he has appeared in 45 games over his four seasons with the club. He set a career-high with 4.5 sacks during his rookie season and had 24 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season.
Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jihad Ward, Tomon Fox, and Elerson Smith are the other options off the edge for the Giants.