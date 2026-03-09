OT Braxton Jones will return to Bears on one-year deal

The Bears are re-signing offensive tackle Braxton Jones on a one-year, $5 million deal, with $5 million in incentives, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Jones, who turns 27 later this month, played only six games last season because of a knee injury. He made four starts.

The Bears needed insurance at left tackle after Ozzy Trapilo injured a patellar tendon in the wild-card playoff win over the Packers. Trapilo will miss most of the 2026 season while rehabbing.

The Bears made Jones a fifth-round pick in 2022, and he started 40 games in his first three seasons. He had a neck injury in 2023 and fractured the fibula in his right leg in Week 16 of the 2024 season.