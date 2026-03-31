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Owners approve video or phone call with up to five players during negotiating window

  
Published March 31, 2026 03:04 PM

NFL owners approved the Steelers’ resolution to permanently allow teams to have a video or phone call with as many as five free agents during the two-day negotiating period before the start of the league year.

Previously, teams could talk only to agents during what has become known as the “legal tampering window” except for players who are self-represented.

Now, teams can speak to as many as five impending free agents.

It allows a limited chance for a team and a player to get acquainted during negotiations and also makes it easier to facilitate travel for players who have agreed to a contract.

The Steelers proposed the resolution last year, and it was approved for a one-year trial basis for this offseason.