P Bryan Anger agrees to two-year deal to return to Dallas

The Cowboys will see the return of punter Bryan Anger.

Mike Klis of 9News reports the Broncos “went hard” after Anger, but he is going back to the Cowboys on a two-year, $6.4 million deal.

The Cowboys earlier agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with All-Pro returner KaVontae Turpin and long snapper Trent Sieg also will return on a three-year, $4.45 million deal. Kicker Brandon Aubrey is in line for a new deal.

Anger has averaged 49.0 yards per punt in four years with the Cowboys, with a 43.3-yard net, and has earned Pro Bowl honors twice.

The Jaguars made Anger a third-round pick in 2012, and he spent four seasons in Jacksonville. He then played three seasons in Tampa and two in Houston.