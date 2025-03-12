 Skip navigation
P Bryan Anger agrees to two-year deal to return to Dallas

  
Published March 11, 2025 08:31 PM

The Cowboys will see the return of punter Bryan Anger.

Mike Klis of 9News reports the Broncos “went hard” after Anger, but he is going back to the Cowboys on a two-year, $6.4 million deal.

The Cowboys earlier agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with All-Pro returner KaVontae Turpin and long snapper Trent Sieg also will return on a three-year, $4.45 million deal. Kicker Brandon Aubrey is in line for a new deal.

Anger has averaged 49.0 yards per punt in four years with the Cowboys, with a 43.3-yard net, and has earned Pro Bowl honors twice.

The Jaguars made Anger a third-round pick in 2012, and he spent four seasons in Jacksonville. He then played three seasons in Tampa and two in Houston.