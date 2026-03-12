 Skip navigation
P Corey Bojorquez to re-sign with Browns

  
March 12, 2026

Punter Corey Bojorquez won’t be leaving Cleveland.

Bojorquez posted a picture of himself, kicker Andre Szmyt and long snapper Rex Sunahara running onto the field on his Instagram account with the caption “The boys are running it back.” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com confirms that Bojorquez has agreed to a new contract with the team.

Szmyt and Sunahara were both tendered by the Browns earlier this month.

Bojorquez opened his career with the Bills and spent a season with the Packers before joining the Browns in 2022. He has a net average of 40.5 yards per kick over his time in Cleveland.