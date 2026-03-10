P.J. Locke agrees to sign with Cowboys

The Cowboys are adding a safety.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Dallas has agreed to a one-year deal with P.J. Locke.

Locke, 29, had been with the Broncos since 2019 after initially entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers. Locke spent most of his time on special teams through his first few seasons, but started eight games in 2023 and 15 games in 2024.

In 2025, Locke was again more of a special teams player, as he was on the field for 45 percent of the unit’s snaps in games played compared to just 17 percent of defensive snaps. He was at 96 percent of defensive snaps in games played during the 2024 season.

In all, Locke has appeared in 90 games with 26 starts, recording 11 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and one interception.