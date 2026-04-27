Packers “absolutely” interested in signing Christian Watson to a contract extension

The Packers signed wide receiver Jayden Reed to a contract extension during the draft and the team may not be done giving new contracts to current members of the receiving corps.

Christian Watson signed a one-year extension with the team ahead of the 2025 season and General Manager Brian Gutekunst waved away any thoughts that the Reed deal was a sign that the team was planning to part ways with Watson.

“Absolutely with Christian,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Amongst a bunch of other guys that we’re going to hope over the next few months to try to maybe do some of that with.”

The Packers traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles and saw Romeo Doubs leave for the Patriots as a free agent, which thinned out a receiver group that may have had too many mouths to feed in 2025. They did not draft anyone, which leaves Reed, Watson, and 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden as the clear top three heading into the 2026 season.

Should things come together on the contract front, that trio will be set for a multi-year run in those roles.