Packers activate Luke Musgrave, Emanuel Wilson from injured reserve

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said this week that rookie tight end Luke Musgrave’s return from injured reserve for Sunday’s game against the Bears was realistic and it became a reality on Saturday.

The team announced that they have activated Musgrave and running back Emanuel Wilson. They placed safety Rudy Ford on injured reserve and released cornerback David Long in corresponding moves.

Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney in Week 11. The second-round pick had 33 catches for 341 yards with a touchdown before going on injured reserve.

Wilson has a shoulder injury and also made his last appearance in Week 11. He has 14 carries for 85 yards this season.

The Packers also elevated wide receiver Grant DuBose from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.