Matt LaFleur calls Luke Musgrave’s return this week “realistic”

It sounds like the Packers will have a key offensive weapon back on the field when they play the Bears to close the regular season.

Tight end Luke Musgrave has been out since Week 11, having suffered a lacerated kidney. But via multiple reporters, head coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday that it’s “realistic” Musgrave could play in Sunday’s game.

A second-round pick out of Oregon State, Musgrave caught 33 passes for 341 yards with a touchdown this season before he was sidelined.

Fellow rookie Tucker Kraft has since gotten the bulk of the targets at tight end, as he now has 28 catches for 324 yards with a pair of touchdowns this season. Musgrave’s return should give quarterback Jordan Love another solid option with a big target.

There’s also a shot for receiver Christian Watson to return after missing several games with a hamstring issue.

The Packers will clinch a playoff berth if they beat Chicago on Sunday.