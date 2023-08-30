Packers add DB Zayne Anderson, TE Ben Sims off waivers

The Packers have brought in two players via the waiver system.

Green Bay has claimed defensive back Zayne Anderson and tight end Ben Sims.

Anderson was with the Bills, having signed a futures deal with the club after spending last season with the Chiefs. He’s appeared in seven career games, playing exclusively on special teams.

Sims was waived by the Vikings this week. He had joined the Vikings in the spring as an undrafted free agent. He caught three passes for 53 yards during the preseason.