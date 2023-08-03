 Skip navigation
Packers add LB Arron Mosby off of waivers

  
Published August 3, 2023 08:01 AM

The Packers have a new linebacker on the roster.

Green Bay claimed Arron Mosby off of waivers on Wednesday. They waived linebacker La’Darius Hamilton off of their 90-man roster in a corresponding move.

Mosby was cut by the Panthers on Tuesday. Mosby signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent last year and he appeared in three games during his rookie season.

Mosby had one tackle while seeing two defensive snaps and 33 special teams snaps.

Hamilton appeared in nine games for the Packers the last two seasons. He had four tackles and two quarterback hits in those contests.