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Packers agree to sign QB Tyrod Taylor

  
Published May 4, 2026 01:57 PM

With Malik Willis off to the Dolphins, the Packers have brought in a new veteran backup quarterback.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Green Bay is signing quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor, 36, spent the last two seasons with the Jets. He appeared in six games with four starts in 2025, completing 59.7 percent of his passes for 779 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 143 yards with one TD.

Green Bay’s backup position has been important over the last two years, with starter Jordan Love missing a pair of starts in each 2024 and 2025. Taylor fits the bill of an experienced backup, having appeared in 100 games with 62 starts since entering the league as a sixth-round picking 2011.

Taylor’s signing presumably puts five quarterbacks on Green Bay’s roster, pending any other moves. Aside from Love and Taylor, the club has Desmond Ridder, Kyle McCord, and Kyron Drones.