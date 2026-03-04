 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers agree to two-year deal with RB Chris Brooks

  
Published March 4, 2026 12:11 PM

The Packers are retaining one of their pending restricted free agents.

Green Bay and running back Chris Brooks have agreed to a two-year contract, according to agency One West Sports Group.

Brooks’ deal is worth $4.85 million. If the Packers had extended a right of first refusal tender on Brooks, they would have owed him $3.52 million for 2026.

Brooks appeared in all 17 games for Green Bay in 2025, rushing for 106 yards and catching 13 passes for 91 yards.

He spent most of his time on special teams, playing 55 percent of snaps on the unit.