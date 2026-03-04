Packers agree to two-year deal with RB Chris Brooks

The Packers are retaining one of their pending restricted free agents.

Green Bay and running back Chris Brooks have agreed to a two-year contract, according to agency One West Sports Group.

Brooks’ deal is worth $4.85 million. If the Packers had extended a right of first refusal tender on Brooks, they would have owed him $3.52 million for 2026.

Brooks appeared in all 17 games for Green Bay in 2025, rushing for 106 yards and catching 13 passes for 91 yards.

He spent most of his time on special teams, playing 55 percent of snaps on the unit.