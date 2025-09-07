 Skip navigation
Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley talked to Dan Quinn, James Franklin about coaching Micah Parsons

  
Published September 7, 2025 12:08 PM

Later today, linebacker Micah Parsons will make his debut for the Packers. The trade, which happened only 10 days ago, required Parsons to take a crash course in the Packers. It required Parsons to take a crash course in Parsons, too.

Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley reached out both to Commanders coach Dan Quinn (who ran the Dallas defense before landing in D.C.) and Penn State coach James Franklin for advice on how to coach Parsons. Both said, per Glazer, to “challenge him.”

In the football way, obviously. As the Cowboys learned the hard way, it’s not wise to challenge him when it comes to, you know, his contract.

Parsons is expected to play on passing downs for the Packers. We’re told it’s less about his back and more about not knowing the defense. In passing situations, there’s only one thing to do — chase the quarterback.